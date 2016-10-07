Las Vegas Sun

October 7, 2016

Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ on hold after robbery

Lionel Cironneau / AP

In this June 24, 2015, file photo, Kim Kardashian poses during a photo call at the Cannes Lions 2015.

LOS ANGELES — The E! Network has shut down production on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" since Kim Kardashian West was held up in Paris.

A spokesperson for the network tells Variety that "Kim's well-being is our core focus right now" and "no decision has been made as to when production will resume."

E! said in a statement Monday that the show wasn't filming at the time of the robbery.

Police in Paris say they are investigating the heist in which armed robbers forced their way into a private residence where Kardashian was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom, then stole $10 million worth of jewelry.

No arrests have been made.

