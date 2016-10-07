Liberty’s Oblad again passes for 6 TDs

The Liberty High football team turned a few fourth-down conversions into touchdowns early tonight in its 62-14 win against host Foothill.

Defensively, it forced Foothill into some early three-and-outs to quickly get the ball back. Soon, the Patriots were winning by the mercy rule of the running clock.

“Once we got up big, things kind of went our way from there,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said.

Quarterback Kenyon Oblad passed for 505 yards and six touchdowns — the second straight week the junior has passed for six scores.

Ethan Dedeaux had two touchdown receptions, and Marquez Powell, Darion Acohido, Terris Hamilton and Chance Faitau also got touchdowns.

On the ground, Danner Dunston and Bryson Delacruz had rushing touchdowns.

