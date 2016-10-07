Las Vegas Sun

October 7, 2016

Moapa Valley gets back on track with 40-point win vs. Rancho

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Moapa Valley High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Cameron Larsen, Dalyn Leavitt and Dayton Wolfley.

Jacob Leavitt’s four touchdowns helped the Moapa Valley High football team beat visiting Rancho tonight, 52-12.

Leavitt rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, and caught four passes for 88 yards and two scores. Quarterback Daxton Longman completed 7 of 11 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

One week after narrowly losing to Virgin Valley on a blocked punt late in the game, Moapa Valley cruised in a nonleague tilt against Rancho.

Dalyn Leavitt and Braeden St. John also had touchdowns for the Pirates, who improve to 4-3 overall. Rancho is still searching for its first win.

Moapa Valley plays Del Sol next week.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

