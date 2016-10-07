Moapa Valley gets back on track with 40-point win vs. Rancho

Jacob Leavitt’s four touchdowns helped the Moapa Valley High football team beat visiting Rancho tonight, 52-12.

Leavitt rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, and caught four passes for 88 yards and two scores. Quarterback Daxton Longman completed 7 of 11 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

One week after narrowly losing to Virgin Valley on a blocked punt late in the game, Moapa Valley cruised in a nonleague tilt against Rancho.

Dalyn Leavitt and Braeden St. John also had touchdowns for the Pirates, who improve to 4-3 overall. Rancho is still searching for its first win.

Moapa Valley plays Del Sol next week.

