Nevada Democrats: Voter registration deadline violates law

The Nevada State Democratic Party says it believes the state's mail-in voter registration deadline is violating federal law.

The party's lawyer sent a letter to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, saying the Oct. 8 deadline for postmarking a mail-in voter registration submission falls more than the required 30 days away from Election Day.

The party contends that Oct. 8 is 31 days from Election Day, so the state must accept forms postmarked as late as Oct. 11 — the day after the Columbus Day postal holiday.

Their concerns echo a Wednesday letter from two Democratic U.S. senators who want the U.S. Department of Justice to ensure Nevada and nine other states aren't violating the law over the deadline.

Cegavske's office said Thursday they believe they're complying with Nevada law.