Offensive line key in Pahrump’s comeback win over Sunrise Mountain

Entering the fourth quarter, Pahrump Valley was staring at a 33-17 deficit and an 0-3 start to league play right in the face.

That’s when coach Joe Clayton decided to put the game on the backs of offensive linemen Zach Trieb and Jeremy Albertson.

At guard and tackle, the two make up the right side of the offensive line, and they paved the way for 18 unanswered fourth-quarter points and a 35-33 win over Sunrise Mountain.

“Tonight just was a big night for them,” Clayton said. “We ended up running to our right side every time and they just couldn’t stop us.”

Trieb and Albertson bullied Sunrise Mountain up front, and Drew Walker took advantage with 125 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sophomore Nico Velazquez added 79 yards and a touchdown, and Jesse Dillon ran in a touchdown as well.

The comeback win on homecoming night lifts the Trojans' record to 3-1 in Pahrump.

“Huge win for us,” Clayton said. “Our kids just stepped up and played really tough. They were down 16 in the fourth quarter and we really just stole the game from them.”

With games against Western (0-7) and Mojave (1-6) to close out the regular season, the Trojans are in position for a postseason run.

“We are looking forward to it,” Clayton said. “If we can win out, which I think we have the opportunity to do, it puts us at the third seed so that’s what we are shooting for.”