Virgin Valley leans on rushing attack to pull away from Del Sol

Virgin Valley shook off a mid-game slump Friday night to beat Del Sol 34-20 and extend its winning streak to six.

The Bulldogs got off to a 20-0 lead behind two touchdown runs by junior back Jayden Perkins, but midway through the second quarter Del Sol seized the momentum.

The Dragons cashed in on a 50-yard touchdown from Maalik Flowers to Barry Williams, and an interception return for a touchdown by Christopher Williams on back-to-back plays to cut the lead to six.

Del Sol then tied the game in the third quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run by Taariq Flowers.

“We weren't looking very good,” Virgin Valley coach Yori Ludvigson said. “We just weren’t playing with any emotion.”

Virgin Valley was fresh off a win in the Hammer Game over hated rival Moapa Valley — in prime position for a letdown game.

“We were worried about that happening,” Ludvigson said. “I’m not usually a yeller, but I let them have it during Tuesday’s practice because I could feel that might happen.”

But the Bulldogs turned to their bruising rushing attack in the fourth quarter and pulled away from the Dragons for good.

“We just came out and pounded the ball,” Ludvigson said. “We got Perkins going and the big guys going.”

Perkins finished with 20 carries for 120 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Hogan Fowles threw for 129 yards, one touchdown and an interception, and ran for another 102 yards and a score.

“I was proud of how we finished,” Ludvigson said. “We burned the clock and ran it out, and the defense played great.”