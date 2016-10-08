German police find explosives stashed in raided apartment

BERLIN — German police say investigators have found several hundred grams of explosives in an apartment they raided and have detained three people connected to a Syrian man suspected of planning a bombing attack in the eastern city of Chemnitz.

Saxony police spokesman Tom Bernhardt told reporters Saturday that the explosives were "relatively well hidden" in the apartment, which was raided earlier in the day.

Police are still searching for the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jaber Albakr from the Damascus area in Syria.

Bernhardt says two people who knew Albakr were taken into custody in the Chemnitz train station area and a third in downtown Chemnitz.

He says police are questioning the three, hoping they have information that might help them find the suspect.