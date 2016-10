Motorcyclist critically injured in east valley hit-and-run

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an east valley hit-and-run tonight, according to Metro Police.

Officers and medical crews were called about 6:10 p.m. to Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane, dispatch logs show.

The motorcyclist was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition and was in surgery, Lt. Grant Rogers said about 8 p.m.

A description of the suspect's vehicle was not available.