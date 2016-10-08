Nevada GOP representatives latest to un-endorse Trump

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Heck and Congressman Cresent Hardy withdrew their support for Donald Trump this morning, saying they could no longer cast their ballot for their party’s presidential nominee.

The two are the latest in a string of elected Republicans to abandon Trump in light of vulgar comments recorded while Trump spoke to the then-host of "Access Hollywood" in 2005. Trump said he apologized if anyone was offended.

The comments by Heck and Hardy came at a rally this morning in Sun City Summerlin also attended by former Gov. Mitt Romney, who said this summer that he would not vote for Trump.

Heck is in a competitive race for the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Harry Reid. Hardy is in a tough race for re-election in a Democratic-leaning district.

"I accept that none of us are perfect. Surely, I’m not infallible. However, I can no longer look past the behavior and comments that have been made by Donald Trump,” said Heck at the rally.

Several people in the crowd booed Heck’s remarks, while one man left the rally, telling staff he could no longer vote for Heck. He shouted at the crowd, “Vote against Heck."

Heck’s Democrat opponent, former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto, couched the decision to no longer support Heck as a purely political move in an attempt to save this career. In a statement, she noted that he said he had high hopes about Trump becoming president, that he completely supported Trump, and that he trusted Trump with the nuclear codes.

“What you’re seeing now is not leadership, it’s Joe Heck trying to save his career, but Joe Heck’s made it clear that he’s with Donald Trump,” Cortez Masto said.

Hardy echoed Heck’s sentiments, calling Trump’s remarks “degrading” and saying that he was “offended and dismayed” by Trump.

“In order to make a state with a strong family you have to respect women, wives and mothers, and that’s what starts with a strong family,” Hardy said. "I will no longer support the guy at the head of the ticket for the Republican nomination.

However, he also said that Hillary Clinton wasn’t the right choice for president, either, saying that she “has no integrity, she lies, she’ll do whatever to get her elected. We must remember that.”

In a statement, Heck said he could "no longer look past this pattern of behavior and inappropriate comments from Donald Trump."

"Therefore, I cannot, in good conscience, continue to support him nor can I vote for Hillary Clinton," he said. “My wife, my daughters, my mother, my sister and all women deserve better. The American people deserve better. ... My hope is that this will not divide us and that we can unite behind Republican principles. We deserve a candidate who can ask him or herself at the end of the day, 'Did I live my life with honor and do I deserve to be elected president of the United States.'

“I believe our only option is to formally ask Mr. Trump to step down and allow Republicans the opportunity to elect someone who will provide us with the strong leadership so desperately needed and one that Americans deserve."