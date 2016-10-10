Rebels’ game at Hawaii to be televised locally on Fox 5

Eugene Tanner / AP

The Rebels’ game at Hawaii this weekend will be televised locally on KVVU-TV Fox 5, UNLV announced today. The TV station acquired the rights for the telecast from Oceanic Time Warner Cable, which produces all of the Rainbow Warriors’ home games for Oceanic pay-per-view.

The game will kick off at 9 p.m. Las Vegas time at Aloha Stadium, where two years ago the Rebels lost 37-35 in a bizarre finish that included multiple penalties and some questionable time keeping. On the call for the game will be the Hawaii TV crew, including play-by-play man Robert Kekaula, analyst Rich Miano and sideline reporter Scott Robbs.

Picked to finish last in the Mountain West’s West Division, Hawaii (3-3 overall) is in first place at 2-0 with victories against UNR (38-17) and at San Jose State (34-17). The Rebels (2-4, 1-1) are coming off a dreadful offensive performance in a 26-7 loss at San Diego State, and they’ve lost the last four matchups at Hawaii.

Taylor Bern can be reached at 948-7844 or taylor.bern@lasvegassun.com. Follow Taylor on Twitter at twitter.com/taylorbern.