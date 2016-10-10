Special session kicks off to consider NFL stadium funding

Courtesy of MANICA Architechture

CARSON CITY — It’s game day in the state capital.

Lawmakers are gathering this morning for a special legislative session to consider raising taxes to build an NFL-ready stadium, expanding and renovating the Las Vegas Convention Center and bolstering police presence in Las Vegas’ resort corridor.

The special session, called by Gov. Brian Sandoval, is months in the making. A group charged with vetting tourism-related projects forwarded its recommendations to the governor last month, setting the stage for this week’s legislative proceedings.

Both houses of the Legislature are set to meet at 8 a.m. for what could be anywhere from a couple of days to a full week of discussions over the tourism-related proposals. Should the deliberations continue into Tuesday, lawmakers will recess between sundown Tuesday and Wednesday evening in observation of Yom Kippur.

Of the three proposals, the stadium has garnered the most attention since Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., unveiled in January his desire to build a 65,000-seat venue that could lure the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas, giving the city its first professional football team and a new home for the UNLV football program.

The project comes with a steep public price tag, though. The developers have asked the public to contribute $750 million toward the endeavor. The Raiders have pledged another $500 million, and Adelson has said he would pick up the rest of the construction tab, as well as some infrastructure costs.

The developers said the stadium could cost upward of $1.9 billion. The public’s portion of the bill would be funded by a 0.88 percent increase to the hotel room tax in Clark County’s gaming corridor and a 0.5 percent increase in outlying areas.

The project has drawn both enthusiastic praise and fierce opposition.

Proponents say a stadium will provide a much-needed boost to Las Vegas’ entertainment offerings and attract a whole new segment of tourists.

Critics argue the public contribution is too high and could leave taxpayers on the hook to pay back bonds if tourist volume ever dips again.

Two bill drafts were posted online late Sunday night. You can read the bills here and here.