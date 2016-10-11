Ad portrays Jacky Rosen as puppet of Washington insiders

A Republican House leadership-backed super PAC is up with a new ad today against Democratic congressional candidate Jacky Rosen.

The narrator in the ad, paid for by the Congressional Leadership Fund, suggests that Rosen is controlled by retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and others in Washington. The ad will air on broadcast and digital outlets in Las Vegas starting today.

“The D.C. establishment plucked Rosen to run for Congress, assembled special interest to promote her candidacy, propped Rosen up with millions from Beltway big wigs,” the narrator says. “And now, predictably, Jacky Rosen is dancing to their tune.”

The super PAC plans to spend $2.5 million in Rosen’s battle for the 3rd Congressional District against Republican businessman Danny Tarkanian.