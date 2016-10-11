Critics bash public funding for proposed NFL stadium

11:05 a.m. Three hours of public comment has finally wrapped up in the Senate chambers.

The testimony featured a broad swath of community members, including activists, veterans, pastors, union members and former legislators.

One of those former legislators, Lucy Flores, pushed for an extension of the public comment period from the one hour that initially was allocated to three hours.

“As a former colleague, I would respectfully request you give these opponents their fair time,” Flores said, testifying by video from the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas.

Stadium proponents — including casino owner Steve Wynn, MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren, and Caesars Entertainment executive Jan Jones Blackhurst — were given three hours to testify before a joint gathering of the state Senate and Assembly on Monday, upsetting stadium opponents.

Many of those testifying this morning, particularly via video from Las Vegas, were against the proposal for the public to contribute $750 million in taxpayer dollars toward building the $1.9 billion NFL stadium. The fiercest takedown of the stadium proposal came from County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, who urged legislators to “have the courage to vote no” on the deal.

Giunchigliani ran through several yet-to-be-answered questions about the stadium proposal, including whether there were any other developer partners in the deal, where the stadium would be built, and what other unexpected costs would be associated with the deal, such as paying for infrastructure improvements at and around the stadium site.

Giunchigliani and others expressed concern about the timeline of the stadium process, saying it had been unnecessarily hasty.

“You have the responsibility to vote no on this entire package, so the elected Legislature can give it the time it needs,” said Howard Watts III, a field director at the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada. “The process has been rushed and flawed.

Stadium proponents, however, argue that the sped-up timeline is necessary to have enough time to persuade NFL owners to approve the relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas at a meeting of team owners in January.

Several union workers, including a handful from the Plumbers and Pipefitters union, advocated for the stadium during public comment. They said the stadium project would create sorely needed jobs, allowing them and their colleagues to return to work.

Bill Stanley, executive secretary-treasurer of the Southern Nevada Building and Construction Trades Council, said Southern Nevada hasn’t had a major construction project in 10 years and that many trained construction workers have since left.

“(Workers) don’t come for nothing,” Stanley said. “They don’t come for nothing.”

The Senate is now in recess to determine the status of amendments to the bill that the Legislative Counsel Bureau has been working on.

Senate Majority Leader Michael Roberson said this morning that the goal is for senators to vote on the stadium and convention center bill by sundown, when both houses of the Legislature will recess for Yom Kippur until sometime after sundown on Wednesday.

CARSON CITY — Day Two of the special session of the Legislature kicked off this morning with a bang as opponents of public funding for an NFL stadium in Las Vegas lambasted the deal and urged lawmakers to vote no on a proposed tax increase to pay for it.

Public comment started shortly after 8 a.m. and will run through 11 a.m. Opponents packed a room at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas to testify via video.

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani delivered a fiery speech condemning the project, which comes with a proposed $750 million public investment. She encouraged lawmakers to vote against the deal and consider funding for an expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center separately.

“Have the courage to vote no and then take the time to do it right,” Giunchigliani said.

Besides the public funding, the stadium would be paid for with $650 million from the family of Sheldon Adelson, the chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corp., and $500 million from the Oakland Raiders, who are looking to move to Las Vegas.

The public portion of the funding would be covered by an increase in the hotel room tax in Clark County, which must be approved by the Legislature.

Private citizens and representatives of Nevadans for the Common Good and the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada also spoke today against the stadium funding plan.

The public comment portion was scheduled to last an hour, with input from proponents and critics. After pushback from opponents in Las Vegas, who argued that supporters received several hours of testimony Monday, state Senate Majority Leader Michael Roberson agreed to lengthen the public comment period.

“We have to stop at 11 o’clock because we have a schedule we have to meet today,” Roberson said.