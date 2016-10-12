Las Vegas Sun

October 12, 2016

Currently: 87° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Tonight’s the knight: Rod Stewart becomes Sir Rod at palace

Image

Jonathan Brady/PA / AP

Veteran singer Sir Rod Stewart, right, is made a Knights Batchelor by Britain’s William, the Duke of Cambridge, during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday Oct. 11, 2016.

LONDON — Sir Rod, you wear it well.

Rocker Rod Stewart donned tartan trousers — a nod to his Scottish heritage — and a scarlet-trimmed military-style tunic to be knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The raspy-voiced singer of "Maggie May," ''Da Ya Think I'm Sexy" and "You Wear It Well" was honored "for services to music and charity."

The 71-year-old star will be able to call himself Sir Roderick David Stewart.

Stewart said he and the prince "talked about music, and he said 'It's great that you're still going' and I said: 'I have to — I've got eight children!'

"He congratulated me on my long career, and I said how happy this made me," Stewart said. "I just wish my mum and dad had been here to see it."

Stewart was joined by wife Penny Lancaster and sons Alastair, 10, and Aiden, 5, for the investiture ceremony.

When the award was announced by Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year, Stewart said it was "a monumental honor." He added: "I thank her majesty and promise to 'wear it well.'"

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy