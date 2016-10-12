Woodhouse campaign ad features former Nevada First Lady Sandy Miller

Democratic state Sen. Joyce Woodhouse is up on television today with her first ad, featuring longtime friend former Nevada First Lady Sandy Miller.

In the ad, Miller highlights some of Woodhouse’s accomplishments from her two terms in the Nevada Senate: creating jobs, improving access to healthcare for seniors, and prioritizing education. The ad will air on broadcast television and online starting this week, backed by a “significant” buy, her campaign said.

“Joyce has always finished what she started,” Miller says in the ad, the camera panning to Woodhouse, who adds, “I can’t help it.”

The District 5 senator has served two, noncontinuous terms in the Nevada Senate, elected first in 2006, losing a re-election bid in 2010 and winning again in 2012. She faces Republican Carrie Buck, a public charter school principal.

“There’s still so much more to do,” Woodhouse says in the ad.

Democrats have about a 3,700-person voter registration advantage over Republicans in the Henderson swing district.