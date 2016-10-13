Nevada high school graduation rate continues to climb

Nevada’s high school graduation rate is up slightly, according to data released today by the state Department of Education. The statewide, four-year graduation rate is 72 percent this year, up nearly 2 percent from last year.

It’s the third year in a row that the state graduation rate has seen a slight uptick.

The state’s most populous counties — Washoe and Clark — also saw increases of about 2 percent. The four-year graduation rate in Washoe County rose to 77 percent, while Clark County posted a similar jump to about 74 percent.

The Clark County School District celebrated the news with an event at Chaparral High School, which saw a whopping 14 percent increase in its graduation rate, which now stands at nearly 80 percent.

According to the district, Chaparral is one of five high schools that posted increases of more than 10 percent this year.

A total of 17,491 students graduated from CCSD schools in 2016, making it the largest graduating class ever — 570 more graduates than last year.

“We are thrilled to see that our students continue to make gains and that our graduation rate continues to increase,” Mike Barton, the district achievement officer, said in a statement.

The lowest graduation rate was posted by the state’s charter schools. One charter school, Silver State High School, posted a graduation rate of only 18 percent.

The state also saw a small decrease in the dropout rate in grades 6 through 12.