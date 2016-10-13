Wingstop Player of the Week: Basic QB McAllister continues to shine with 6-TD game

Sun Staff

The Basic High football team entered the season with many first-year starters, including Aaron McAllister at quarterback.

But McAllister has been arguably the best passer in Nevada, leading the Wolves to a 5-1 start with his accurate passing. Take last Friday against Coronado.

McAllister completed 23-fo-27 passes for 400 yards and six touchdowns, giving him 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions on the season. He’s the Sun’s Wingstop Player of the Week.

McAllister briefly started last season for his older brother, Tank McAllister. But when Tank returned the lineup, Aaron returned to playing the waiting game for his turn under center.

Like many of his teammates, he’s thrived when given the opportunity.

McAllister is just 5-foot-8, 190-pounds but isn’t afraid to get creative in his delivery of the football. When he can’t see over the line of scrimmage, he throws it side-arm.

“It’s just getting the ball out quick and reading the defense,” he said.

It doesn’t hurt that Basic has two standout receivers. DeShawn Eagles had 10 catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns against Coronado, and Frank Harris had 190 yards receiving and another touchdown.

Together, they combine to form an offense coach Jeff Cahill believes can return the Wolves to the Sunrise Regional championship game. McAllister, after all, is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes on the season.

“I have trust in them to make the big plays,” he said. “DeShawn and Frank have been holding it down all year. If they are in a 1-on-1 matchup, I know I can throw the ball up and they will get it. And my line, they have protected me all year.”

