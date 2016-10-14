Durango football tops B.C. to remain undefeated

Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 | 10:03 p.m.
Alhaji Kamara had touchdown runs of 59, 49 and 22 yards today for the Durango High football team in a 35-0 win against visiting Boulder City in a nonleague game.
Jayson Johnson added a 20-yard touchdown run for the Trailblazers, who improve to 6-0 on the season.
“We came out and jumped on them early,” Durango coach Matt Gerber said. “We made a few mistakes in the second half, but I like the intensity we came out with.”
Justice Story added a 45-yard touchdown reception from Byron Simmons for Durango’s final points.
Next week, it plays Sierra Vista in a battle of undefeated teams.
“Undefeated vs. undefeated. Our kids are excited about that,” Gerber said.
