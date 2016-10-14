Las Vegas Sun

Durango football tops B.C. to remain undefeated

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Durango High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Jayson Johnson, Alhaji Kamara, Byron Simmons, and Venny Sandoval.

Alhaji Kamara had touchdown runs of 59, 49 and 22 yards today for the Durango High football team in a 35-0 win against visiting Boulder City in a nonleague game.

Jayson Johnson added a 20-yard touchdown run for the Trailblazers, who improve to 6-0 on the season.

“We came out and jumped on them early,” Durango coach Matt Gerber said. “We made a few mistakes in the second half, but I like the intensity we came out with.”

Justice Story added a 45-yard touchdown reception from Byron Simmons for Durango’s final points.

Next week, it plays Sierra Vista in a battle of undefeated teams.

“Undefeated vs. undefeated. Our kids are excited about that,” Gerber said.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

