Man arrested in scalding death of 1-year-old girl

Metro Police say they have arrested a man in the scalding death of a 1-year-old girl.

Demond Billingsley, 21, who is not related to the girl but was in charge of her care at the time of the incident, was booked today on a count of child abuse murder, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 3:15 p.m. Thursday to the Villas at Desert Pointe Apartments, 895 Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street, call logs show.

The child, Lyriq Clayton of Las Vegas, died at Sunrise Children’s Hospital from scalding burns and thermal injuries, authorities said.

Billingsley was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Further details were not immediately available.