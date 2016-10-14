Man shot, killed after police chase on 215 Beltway identified

A robbery suspect shot and killed by Metro Police on the northwest valley 215 Beltway after a multi-jurisdiction freeway chase was identified as Rex Vance Wilson, 50.

The cause and manner of his death are pending, Clark County Coroner's Office staff said today.

According to police:

Metro spotted a vehicle connected to a string of armed robberies about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Wilson fled when officers tried to pull him over.

Police followed Wilson for miles through U.S. Highway 95 and the 215 Beltway until tire spikes stopped the vehicle on the beltway, between Fort Apache Road and Hualapai Way.

Officers shot Wilson when he confronted them with a handgun. He died at the scene.

It wasn't clear if Wilson fired his gun or how many officers fired at him.

No one else was hurt.

Wilson was suspected in 14 armed robberies that began as early as last week. In one, home security video showed a man pointing a gun at a woman and carjacking her.

Further details about the officer-involved shooting are expected from Metro early next week.