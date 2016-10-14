Assembly passes stadium, convention center funding bill

11:50 a.m.

With no discussion, the Assembly passed the stadium and convention center bill 28-13 just before noon this morning.

The vote came less than an hour after the Assembly was called back into session and approved several amendments to the bill. The amendments now head to the Senate for final approval before the legislation heads to the governor’s desk.

The legislation authorizes a $750 million public contribution toward building an NFL stadium in Las Vegas and another $420 million for an expansion and renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Both of the projects will be made possible through an increases in the Clark County hotel room tax rate, 0.88 and 0.5 percent increases, respectively.

Those legislators voting against the bill were: Republicans Ira Hansen, James Oscarson, Shelly Shelton and Robin Titus and Democrats Elliot Anderson, Nelson Araujo, Teresa Benitez-Thompson, Maggie Carlton, Olivia Diaz, Amber Joiner, Dina Neal, Mike Sprinkle and Heidi Swank.

The rest voted in favor of the bill, with Democratic Assemblywoman Stephanie Smith absent for the vote.

11:30 a.m.

The Assembly was called to order just after 11 a.m. and is going through amendments to the stadium bill.

Asssemblywoman Stephanie Smith, who was appointed to fill a vacancy for the special session, is not here today. She apparently had another commitment. The other Assembly members are asking questions about the amendments.

CARSON CITY — A raging wildfire between the state capital and Reno has delayed the start of legislative proceedings at the stadium-related special session.

The Nevada Assembly worked until 1 a.m., hashing out the implications of a Nevada Department of Transportation report that detailed necessary road improvements if a stadium is built.

The 42-member house had planned to reconvene at 9 a.m. to receive bill amendments, wrap up discussions and, perhaps, take a vote.

But the wildfire, fueled by strong winds, has added a wrinkle to that plan. Interstate 580, which connects Carson City and Reno, has been shut down in the Washoe Valley, making it difficult for some lawmakers to reach the Legislature Building.

Assembly Majority Leader Paul Anderson announced via Twitter this morning that the legislative schedule would be delayed one to two hours.

Proposed amendments to the bill were released Thursday night, though the Assembly has not yet had a chance to consider them.

Some of the proposed amendments include:

• Increasing the number of members on the public body that will oversee the stadium project, called the Stadium Authority, from seven to nine. The Clark County Commission will be allowed to appoint an additional member, for a total of three, and UNLV’s president will be allowed to appoint one.

• Specifying that the “reasonable rent” paid by UNLV to rent the stadium for its football games must not exceed the operational costs of hosting a game at the facility.

• Requiring that the prime contractor on the project make “reasonable efforts” to notify small businesses of the subcontracting work available.

If the Assembly adopts the changes and passes the bill, the Senate will have to give its final stamp of approval on the amendments before the legislation heads to the governor’s desk.