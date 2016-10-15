Firefighter suffers minor injuries in Henderson blaze

A firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries after an electrical fire at a Henderson house that caused an estimated $80,000 in damage Friday night, according to officials.

Also according to Henderson officials:

A neighbor who saw smoke billowing out of the two-story house called first responders to Dutchman Avenue, near Boulder Highway and Galleria Drive, about 6:15 p.m.

No one was home when the electrical fire, which was quickly put out, was sparked in the living room.

The firefighter was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital – Rose de Lima Campus. No one else was hurt.