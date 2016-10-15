Two lanes of I-15 are reopened from U.S. 95 to Spring Mountain Road

Two lanes have reopened after Metro Police activity shut down Interstate 15 from U.S. Highway 95 to Spring Mountain Road this morning, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The closure stemmed from a shooting on the highway as part of an incident that led to Windmill Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard South, where police have closed off a large portion of a strip mall.

The closure was announced about 10 a.m., according to RTC, after police say a woman and a man were seriously injured in the shooting.

Lt. Patrick Charoen says police received two emergency calls around 9:30 a.m. about the shooting, and that both victims were in the same vehicle when they were shot.

The woman suffered three gunshot wounds and is in critical condition. The man's condition was not immediately known, but he was also receiving medical treatment.

Charoen said an officer spotted a vehicle fitting the suspect's description outside a nearby drugstore.

Police were able to speak to him and he exited the store without incident.

Charoen says there does not appear to be any connection so far between the victims and the suspect.

Las Vegas Sun reporter Ricardo Torres-Cortez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.