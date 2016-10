Accidental shooting sends child to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Metro Police are investigating an accidental shooting in the northeast valley that sent one child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries this afternoon.

Officers responded about 2:30 p.m. to the 4200 block of Studio Street, near East Craig Road and North Lamb Boulevard, police said.

Metro Police's Abuse/Neglect Section will be investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available.