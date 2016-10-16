Casino promotions: Oct. 16-22

PLAZA

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

• • •

CLUB FORTUNE CASINO

Monster Moolah prize wheel

Date: Saturdays in October

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Information: Two players every half hour will have chance to spin wheel.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Saturdays in October

Information: Receive 2x points on video poker and 5x points on reels.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

50-plus party

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

$250K Semifinals slot tournament

Date: Oct. 22

Information: The top 50 scorers from the semifinal get a seat into the Grand Finale played Dec. 15-17 and the first-place winner receives $1,000 in slot play. See players’ club for information about entering.

• • •

Life’s a Beach slot tournament

Date: Oct. 28-30

Information: Grand prize is trip for two to Hawaii or $7,500 cash/$2,500 slot play. Visit players’ club for details about entering.

• • •

Audi drawing

Date: Through Dec. 29

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6 or 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.

• • •

Pick Your Poison

Date: Wednesdays in October

Information: Receive one bottle of wine for every 250 base points earned.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in October

Information: Receive one gift for every 750 base points earned. On Oct. 20, the gift is a wine aerator. On Oct. 27, the gift is a deluxe wine opener.

• • •

Pick a Pair of Pumpkins

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October

Time: Hourly from 7 p.m. to midnight

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 25 base points. One player will be selected each drawing. Must be present to win. Win up to $500 in play.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

Project Pink

Date: October

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho

Information: Restaurants, bars, bingo rooms, spas and salons, bowling centers, and designated blackjack and poker tables throughout Station Casinos’ properties will donate a portion of their proceeds and gaming winnings to the Susan G. Komen of Southern Nevada and the American Cancer Society.

• • •

TEXAS STATION

Slot tournament

Date: Sundays in October

Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Win a share of $2,500 each week. The first entry is free with a loyalty card. Up to four more entries may be earned per tournament day.

• • •

Sweet Treat giveaway

Date: Tuesdays in October

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points and receive a gift. Earn 200 additional points and receive another. On Oct. 18, guests can choose between Three Olives S’mores and Seagram’s Cookies and Cream.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Candy giveaway

Date: Oct. 22

Time: Noon-6 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points to receive a candy bar with up to $500 in slot play.

• • •

Progressive point multiplier

Date: Mondays in October

Information: Earn 100 base points every Monday to qualify. Multiplier gets higher each Monday. Top multiplier is 15x points.

• • •

Money Booth Madness

Date: Tuesdays in October

Information: Earn one drawing ticket for every 100 base points. One player chosen every 10 minutes.

• • •

Nifty 50 slot tournament

Date: Wednesdays in October

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Top prize is $1,000 in play.

• • •

Football Party

Date: Thursdays in October

Information: Every quarter, five players will spin the prize wheel. Bonus drawing for every touchdown.

• • •

100x multiplier drawing

Date: Fridays in October

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: One entry for every 100 base points earned. Fifty winners at each drawing. Win up to 100x points.

• • •

King of the Mountain

Date: Oct. 16

Time: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Information: Collect drawing tickets beginning Oct. 14. Ten names drawn to participate, top prize is $1,000 in play.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES

Pumpkin Patch Pick drawings

Date: Oct. 30

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $10,000. Earn entries through play. There will be 10 guaranteed winners at each property.

• • •

Pumpkin Patch Pick kiosk game

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Information: Earn five points to play. Win points, slot play, dining offers and more.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

75th anniversary $75,000 drawing

Date: Thursdays through October

Time: Drawing at 7 p.m.

Information: One winner will receive 500,000 points; two will receive 250,000 points; five will receive 100,000 points; and 10 will receive 50,000 points. Players will earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week; earn 3x entries on Thursdays. El Cortez will hold have a 3,750,000 bonus drawing on Nov. 3 in which one winner will receive 1 million points; one winner will receive 500,000 points; four winners will receive 250,000 points; five winners will receive 100,000 points; and 15 winners will receive 50,000 points.

• • •

Gridiron Glory Football Contest

Date: Ongoing

Information: Up to $15,000 is paid out weekly. Guests can win $10,000 by picking the winners of each game.

• • •

Saturday Point Fever

Date: Saturdays

Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.

• • •

Wednesday Point Madness

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.

• • •

ORLEANS

Inventory blowout

Date: Oct. 27-28

Information: Earn 50 points to be eligible for a gift.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Thursdays in October

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Lucky Sunday table drawings

Date: Sundays through Oct. 23

Time: Hourly from 7 to 10 p.m.

Information: Win $500 in drawing for table games players.

• • •

BOULDER STATION

New members

Date: October

Information: Earn 100 points and receive a free mystery gift, earn 200 points and receive a free breakfast or lunch buffet, and earn 300 points and receive a free dinner or brunch buffet. All points to qualify for these offers must be earned within the first 24 hours of signing up for the Boarding Pass program.

• • •

SUNCOAST

$24,000 Pick & Match

Date: Thursdays through Oct. 27

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Ten players will win $100 in slot dollars while the other 10 will play for cash prizes.

• • •

SAM’S TOWN

$5,000 Buffalo Point Challenge

Date: Sundays in October

Time: 3 a.m.-11:59 p.m.

Information: Finish in the top 10 in points while playing Buffalo slots to win $100 in slot dollars.

• • •

ELDORADO

Mondays Hit & Spin on Reels

Date: Mondays in October

Information: Players who hit at least a $50 bonus on reels with a max bet can spin the prize wheel for the chance to win an additional $100.

• • •

Prime Generation Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.

• • •

Cash Slide

Date: Thursdays

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.

• • •

Fall into Hot Seat of Cash

Date: Saturdays in October

Time: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Information: One $25 cash winner every 30 minutes.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in October

Information: Earn 20x points on reels and 7x points on video poker.

• • •

MAIN STREET STATION

Point multipliers

Date: Oct. 31

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on slots, and 7x points on video poker. Must live in “890” or “891” ZIP code to receive bonus multipliers.

• • •

WESTGATE

$30,000 Pumpkin Palooza Giveaway

Date: Through Oct. 27

Information: Earn a scratch card for every 250 slot points and win up to $1,000.

• • •

CALIFORNIA and MAIN STREET STATION

Point multipliers

Date: Oct. 31

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on slots, and 7x points on video poker. Must live in “890” or “891” ZIP code to receive bonus multipliers.

• • •

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S

$15,000 Haunted House of Cash drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Win up to $15,000.

• • •

Table Games Cash Grab drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Information: Drawings every half hour. Win up to $500.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in October

Information: Earn 300 base points on giveaway days to be eligible. Receive a Halloween candy jar on Oct. 19.

• • •

Free Play Frenzy

Date: Saturdays

Information: Invited guests get one card grab. Earn additional chances for 500 base points.

• • •

FIESTA RANCHO

Witch’s Brew gift giveaways

Date: Thursdays in October

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points and get one gift. Earn 300 additional points and receive another. Keep the points. On Oct. 20, the gift is Canadian Mist whisky. First gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members. Maximum of two gifts per day.

• • •

WILDFIRE

Gift giveaway

Date: Throughout October

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 500 same-day points. On Oct. 19, guests can choose a bottle of Tisdale white wine.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

ALIANTE

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in October

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 10x on reels.

• • •

Thirteen Days at Aliante Manor kiosk game

Date: October

Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet for a swipe each day. Win up to $10,000.

• • •

$300,000 Aliante Manor Drawings

Date: Saturdays in October

Time: 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Information: Fifteen names will be picked at both drawings. Win up to $2,000.

• • •

Aliante Game Night drawings

Date: Fridays in October

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000 in cash by playing a live stage game.

• • •

Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirt giveaway

Date: Oct. 20

Information: Earn 200 points for each gift.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

2016 Holiday Cash Back

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Redeem $25 cash back for every 15,000 slot points earned. Earn points through Dec. 11 and redeem those points Dec. 1-11.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in October

Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.

• • •

Parini Classic Casserole Set

Date: Thursdays or Fridays in October

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.

• • •

Boo candy jar

Date: Oct. 20 or 21

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive one candy jar.

• • •

$100,000 Fall into Cash

Date: Saturdays in October

Information: Ten winners will be selected and a top prize of $5,000 cash guaranteed every week. To participate, earn 100 slot points to gain five drawing entries or 100 video poker points to gain one drawing entry. Additionally, guests with an average bet of $15 for one hour on a table games will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned Monday through Wednesday.

• • •

$10,000 weekly baccarat drawing

Date: Friday nights in October

Time: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Information: Two winners will be drawn to spin a wheel for a chance to win up to $1,000 in promotional chips. To participate, baccarat players must be dealt a winning natural 8 or 9 to earn one drawing entry and pai gow players must have three-of-a-kind or better to gain one drawing entry. Entries reset weekly.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

$100,000 Hallo Spin Hallo Win

Date: Through Oct. 28

Information: Drawings are each Friday. Earn 10x entries on Monday, other bonus entries based on card tier.

• • •

Bonus play

Date: Sundays through Tuesdays in October

Information: Receive $5 in play for 250 base slot points or $25 table theoretical bet.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29

Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers

Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28

Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Date: Sundays in October

Time: Hourly, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: One player will win $50. Plus, get $10 in play for every 500 points earned (up to $30 each Sunday).

• • •

Rolling For Dough

Date: Fridays

Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

$600,000 Monster Money Madness

Date: October

Information: Players with loyalty cards have the opportunity to win a cash progressive bonus while playing slot machines. The Super Progressive bonus must hit by $25,000. When it is awarded, all active carded slot players will have $25 in play automatically downloaded to their account. Once the bonus is hit, the progressive bonus will reset at $10,000. There also will be a free play progressive bonus that will start at $1,000 and must hit by $2,500. This bonus also will restart immediately after hitting and will hit on average three times per day. There are no specific hand or reel combinations necessary to win the progressive bonus. All free play is valid for seven days.

• • •

October baseball playoff jersey giveaway

Date: Tuesdays in October

Time: 3-9 p.m.

Information: Every hour, one poker player will be randomly selected to win a professional baseball team jersey.