Several vehicles burned in garage fire in west valley

Nobody was injured when a fire broke out in a garage at a west valley home this morning, but several vehicles were damaged, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded about 8 a.m. to 3250 Strada Olivero, near West Desert Inn Road and South Tenaya Way, where they found a detached garage at the rear of the house on fire, officials said.

The fire was contained to the garage and did not spread to the house, but several vehicles inside the garage were a total loss.

An estimate of property damages will be determined when a private insurance company finishes their investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.