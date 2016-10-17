Court upholds racketeering convictions

CARSON CITY — A federal appeals court has upheld the racketeering convictions of a man in Las Vegas who as a teenager was involved with an international gang that sold credit card account information and false identity documents, according to court records.

David Camez was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to make $3 million in restitution in May 2014. He was convicted of one count of racketeering committed when he was 17 and one count when he was 18 years old, according to court records.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today rejected a claim by Camez that he fell under the Juvenile Delinquency Act because the crime was committed when he was 17. Under that act, he would have received a lighter sentence.

Camez was convicted in December 2013. He was accused of buying the credit card account information and the false identity data from the ring that operated internationally, according to court documents.