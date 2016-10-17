Obama backs Cortez Masto for Senate in new radio ad

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool

President Barack Obama has entered the fray of Nevada’s U.S. Senate race with a new radio ad backing Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto in her bid to replace retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Harry Reid.

In the minute-long spot, the president reminds Nevadans of the importance of not only voting in the presidential race but in the U.S. Senate race, too.

“In this election, Republicans are running to take us backward and undo all that we’ve done together,” Obama says in the ad. “That’s why it’s so important to get out and vote, not just for president, but for Senate as well.”

Obama emphasizes Cortez Masto’s experience as Nevada attorney general going after big banks during the housing crisis. He says she will work to raise the minimum wage, make college affordable and prioritize funding for education.

The ad also reminds Nevadans to get out and vote during the state’s early voting period, which starts Saturday and ends Nov. 4.

The president is expected to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Cortez Masto on Sunday in Las Vegas, according to KTNV Channel 13.

Cortez Masto and her opponent, Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, have been running neck-and-neck in the polls, though a new CNN/ORC poll released today shows Cortez Masto up by 7 points among likely general election voters.