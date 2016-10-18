High school evacuated because of smoke in gym

A high school in downtown Las Vegas was evacuated this morning after a burning smell was reported in the gymnasium, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

Firefighters responded about 7:45 a.m. and discovered an odor and a slight haze in the gym at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, 315 S. 7th St., fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

The smoke was coming from a faulty air conditioner, but there was no fire and no damage to the school, Szymanski said. Students returned to class about 8:10 a.m., he said.