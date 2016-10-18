Rolling Stones cancel Wednesday concert at T-Mobile Arena

Shizuo Kambayashi / AP

Anticipated traffic around the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night because of the presidential debate at UNLV and the Rolling Stones at T-Mobile Arena just got a little lighter with the cancellation of the concert.

“We regret to inform you that the Rolling Stones’ concert scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19, at T-Mobile Arena has been canceled. Lead vocalist Mick Jagger has come down with laryngitis and has been advised by doctors to rest his voice,” says a statement on rollingstones.com posted Tuesday night.

“We hope to have information about the possibility of rescheduling this date very soon,” the statement goes on to say. “We encourage ticket holders to wait for that information before seeking refunds.”

The status of the scheduled concert at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday is unclear at this time.

Jagger, 73, and the Stones played 14 songs for 1,200 at the Freightliner customer appreciation dinner Oct. 3 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.