Hottest ticket in Vegas: Trump, Clinton square off for final debate

5:02 p.m.

Former Defense Intelligence Agency Director and Trump supporter retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn told reporters in the debate hall spin room that the United States needs more honest, straightforward military leadership from the presidency.

“Let’s shoot for objectives we can achieve, not unrealistic, lofty objectives,” ” Flynn said.

Ambiguous foreign policy and a lack of long-term direction in war zones in the Middle East have hampered American generals, Flynn said, leading to a less effective military impact.

“I don’t want people to lead me down a primrose path when I know there are a bunch of thorns down that path,” Flynn said.

4:45 p.m.

Ivanka Trump says her father will honor the results of the election and if they show that he's lost the presidential race he will concede to Hillary Clinton.

Trump's eldest daughter said Wednesday at Fortune's Magazine's Most Powerful Women Summit that her "father will always do the right thing."

Donald Trump, set to debate Clinton in Las Vegas Wednesday night, has repeatedly claimed that the election is "rigged" and has made unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

At the first of three presidential debates, Trump said he would honor the election result. But he has since waffled on that stance.

Ivanka Trump suggested that the media was biased against her father's campaign.

4:35 p.m.

Donald Trump's guest list for the third and final debate now includes Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and a woman who has accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual harassment.

The GOP nominee's campaign confirms that the former vice presidential candidate will be in the audience. Also in attendance will be Leslie Millwee, a former Arkansas local reporter who claimed in an interview this week with Breitbart News that she was sexually assaulted by Bill Clinton three times in the 1980s.

Also attending is the mother of a man who was killed in the attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi and President Barack Obama's half-brother.

•••

It’s showtime in Las Vegas: Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump take the stage tonight for their third and final presidential debate.

Against the backdrop of UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center, Clinton and Trump have one more chance to highlight their differences as they begin making their closing arguments to voters across the nation. They are expected to address everything from immigration to their fitness to serve as president.

Today is also the finale to more than a year’s worth of preparations for the event by UNLV, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Southern Nevada as a whole.

It is the first presidential debate Nevada has hosted and the biggest event for UNLV since the school’s NCAA Tournament run, when the Runnin’ Rebels basketball team won the national championship in 1990.

An enthusiastic crowd gathered on the UNLV campus, surrounding the makeshift CNN and MSNBC studios.

At the outdoor CNN studio, the UNLV marching band provided the live show’s music while cheerleaders performed. People hoisted Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump signs, while some joined in anti-Clinton chants such as “lock her up” and “Benghazi.”

Metro and UNLV police had a strong foot-patrol presence throughout the campus.

Check back here for updates on the debate and all the events and breaking news surrounding it.

Las Vegas Sun reporters Megan Messerly, Jackie Valley, Chris Kudialis, Ian Whitaker and Ricardo Torres-Cortez and the Associated Press contributed to this report.