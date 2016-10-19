Wheels of democracy: The list of road closures related to today’s debate

Metro Police are advising commuters to steer clear of several roads and freeways surrounding UNLV today as the university plays host to the third and final presidential debate.

During intermittent times from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., drivers will not be able to access:

• Southbound Interstate 15 from Sahara Avenue to the 215 Beltway interchange.

• The 215 Beltway airport connector will also be shut down through McCarran International Airport and Russell Road.

• Swenson Street both ways from Naples Drive to Tropicana Avenue.

• Westbound Tropicana from Maryland Parkway to Swenson Street.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are set to debate at 6 p.m. the Thomas & Mack Center at 6 p.m.

For more details on road closures from the Regional Transportation Commission and alternate bus routes, check here.