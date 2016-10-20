Clark County taking applications for stadium authority board

Courtesy of MANICA Architechture

Do you have experience in stadium, arena or event management? What about experience in design, engineering and construction?

If so, you may be the right fit for the new Clark County Stadium Authority Board of Directors that will manage the NFL stadium planned for Las Vegas.

Gov. Sandoval earlier this week signed into law SB1, which authorizes a raise in the tourism room tax to fund the $750 million public portion of the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium. The passage of the legislation requires the Clark County Commission to appoint three of the board’s nine members within 30 days of the effective date of the bill.

At least one of the three appointments will be generated by Caesars Entertainment Corp. and MGM Resorts International — the two companies with the greatest room-tax contributions in Southern Nevada.

For the other two appointments, Clark County has posted an application online. The deadline to apply to serve is noon Nov. 8.

The legislation requires that board members reside within the stadium district, which includes the area within 25 miles of the Clark County Government in downtown — much of the Las Vegas Valley. The board will also include three members appointed by Sandoval, one picked by UNLV President Len Jessup and two public representatives selected by vote by the other seven members.

According to a release from the county, the legislation also requires each member have experience in at least one of the following areas:

• Experience in the design, engineering and construction of major commercial projects and estimating the costs of the construction of major commercial projects;

• Experience in the financing of capital projects in Nevada;

• Experience in the field of stadium, arena or event management;

• Experience in workforce development, training, diversity, or supplier engagement; OR

• Be representative of the private sector and have the education, experience and skills necessary to effectively execute the duties and responsibilities of a member of the board of directors.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21