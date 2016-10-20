Henderson police seek woman who robbed U.S. Bank branch

Courtesy Henderson police

Henderson police are looking for a woman who robbed a U.S. Bank branch using a note this afternoon.

Also according to police:

Officers were called shortly after 2 p.m. to the branch inside a Smith's grocery store at 10616 S. Eastern Ave., near West Horizon Ridge Parkway.

The woman walked in, handed a teller a note and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber, who was described as a Hispanic woman who stands about 5 feet, 4 inches, and weighs about 150 pounds, did not show a weapon.

She was further described as wearing a black athletic-type jacket with white stripes, black pants and a white and black beanie hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.