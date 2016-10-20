Two Las Vegas marijuana dispensaries ranked among the best

Two Las Vegas medical marijuana dispensaries have been ranked among the top 25 dispensaries in the United States by a national publication.

Essence Vegas and The Grove were ranked 22nd and 25th, respectively, by Business Insider in a Sept. 20 list of the top marijuana dispensaries selling either recreational or medicinal marijuana. The rankings evaluated more than 500 marijuana facilities across 25 states and the District of Columbia.

The list cited Essence’s on-site nurse and quality service as reasons for giving the Las Vegas Boulevard dispensary its top ranking among Silver State dispensaries, while The Grove on Swenson Street earned high marks for offering a signature dispensary joint rolled in gold-plated paper.

Essence owner Armen Yemenidjian called the recognition “a big step,” adding that he didn’t know about the honor until a friend in the industry texted him at dinner earlier this month. Yemenidjian, who opened Essence in February, said the presence of two Nevada dispensaries on Business Insider’s rankings “speaks to the legitimacy of the program.”

“It’s about the people and staff that are so passionate about the medicine we offer,” Yemenidjian said. “We have the largest selection of high-quality cannabis at the most compassionate prices.”