Canyon Springs defense shuts down Eldorado in blowout win

Canyon Springs’ defense has been lauded as one of the best in the valley all season.

Friday night the Pioneers showed why, shutting out Eldorado and holding the Sundevils to only 56 total yards in a 42-0 blowout win to clinch the Northeast League title.

“We know it was about proving it to ourselves that we could win the league,” coach Gus McNair said. “We knew what everyone was saying and no one expected us to do much. It was just about proving to ourselves that we are more than people think we are.”

Diamante Burton led the way on offense with 120 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

The Pioneers scored four touchdowns and a safety in the opening quarter alone, and led the game 35-0 at halftime, prompting a running clock.

Dexter Hammond, who has been eased back into the lineup at quarterback since missing time due to an injury early in the year, completed 7-of-12 passes for 159 yards.

“He is improving slowly but surely,” McNair said. “Dexter needs the reps right now. These games are huge for him right now to get the reps.”

The Pioneers will wrap up the regular season next Thursday against winless Rancho.