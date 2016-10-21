Desert Pines heads into playoffs with big win

This is the Desert Pines High football team that was expected to dominate the 3A classification all season.

The Jaguars wrapped up an undefeated run in the Sunset League tonight with a 62-6 victory over Western, finally winning in comfortable fashion after weeks of closer-than-expected outcomes.

The good performance coincides with Desert Pines getting many regulars back into the lineup, coach Tico Rodriguez said.

“We have been banged up on the offensive line,” the coach said. “Guys are starting to get healthy at the right time.”

Cap Uzan threw a touchdown pass to Jordan Simon to open the scoring and added a touchdown run late in the Jaguars' 48-point first half. Isaiah Morris had a long touchdown run, and Chris Wright and Michal Lofton also had touchdown runs.

Defensively, Antonio Wallace and Brian Johnson had interception returns for a touchdown, and Eddie Heckard returned a punt for a touchdown.

Wallace had a long touchdown reception from Randal Grimes.

Desert Pines hosts Del Sol next week in the first round of the playoffs. Western’s season is over.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21