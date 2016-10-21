Federal energy official named Nevada conservation director

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval today named a federal energy official as director of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to replace Leo Drozdoff, who retired.

Bradley Crowell has been assistant secretary for congressional, intergovernmental and external affairs in the U.S. Department of Energy. He has held the job since 2010 and is the son of Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell.

Bradley Crowell also worked in the office of former Sen. Richard Bryan. Bryan is chairman of the board that is fighting the Department of Energy over an attempt to locate a nuclear waste repository at Nevada’s Yucca Mountain.

Since the retirement of Drozdoff, Kay Scherer has been acting director. She will return to her post as deputy director.

In the news release, Sandoval said Crowell “has a strong foundation in natural resources, energy and conservation management.”

Crowell will be over the Divisions of Environmental Protection, Water Resources, Forestry, Parks, State Lands, Natural Heritage and Historic Preservation.