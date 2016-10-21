Hill shines in Bonanza victory over Del Sol

Senior running back Ricardo Hill exploded for 276 yards and three touchdowns to lead Bonanza over Del Sol 42-14 Friday night.

“The kid deserves it,” Bonanza coach Dion Lee said. “He was hurt last year and only played in two games, but the coaches saw what he could do in the offseason and on the track team. We built our offense around him this year. He’s too good of an athlete not to.”

Hill is in the top 10 in rushing yards this season with over 1,000 and has found the end zone 10 times.

Bonanza started the game slow, tied 0-0 after one quarter, but three touchdowns in the second quarter gave the Bengals a 21-0 halftime lead.

Bonanza’s defense completely shut the Dragons down, holding them to 136 yards of total offense.

After paving the way for Hill’s big night, senior offensive lineman Dennis Noah Egbert plunged into the end zone himself for a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

“We call him big sloppy,” Lee joked. “He’s such a big guy and I’m always telling him in practice that nobody wants to tackle him, so we gave him the ball and he got it in the end zone.”

The win was Bonanza’s second straight and lifts their record to 3-4.

“Our goal is to make the playoffs like it has been the whole year,” Lee said. “We hang our hats on the fact that we are only six points away from being in second place in the league. We feel like we can compete with anybody and everybody.”