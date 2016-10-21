Nevada Democrats head toward election with 89,000-voter lead

Nevada Democrats head into voting season with an 89,000-person registration lead over Republicans.

The Nevada Secretary of State's Office reported Friday that Republicans added nearly 18,000 new voters to their ranks in the two weeks before the registration deadline on Tuesday, while Democrats added 25,000.

Democrats have a 6 percentage-point advantage over Republicans among the nearly 1.5 million active registered voters in Nevada. That lead is smaller than at the same period in 2008, when Democrats had a 101,000-person advantage over Republicans among about 1.2 million active voters, or about 8 percentage points.

Registered nonpartisans are 21 percent of the voter base now, compared with about 15 percent in 2008.