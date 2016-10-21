NLV doctor arrested again on suspicion of inappropriate touching

A North Las Vegas doctor jailed in September for allegedly inappropriately touching a patient was arrested again Thursday after more accusers came forward, according to city police.

Jorge Burgos, 50, was first arrested Sept. 21 on three counts of lewdness after a woman told police he had hugged, kissed and tried to undress her during a 50-minute office visit Aug. 30, police said. He left jail after posting bail.

It wasn't clear how many more accusers have come forward or how many more counts Burgos is facing.

In his initial arrest report, police wrote that a patient had accused Burgos of kissing her without her permission in 2011.

Burgos is booked in the City of Las Vegas jail on the latest counts, records show.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.