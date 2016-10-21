UNLV basketball teams to hold preseason event on campus

Sam Morris / Las Vegas Sun

The Rebels’ basketball preseason event this year will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the UNLV Student Union courtyard, UNLV announced today.

The Runnin’ Rebel Rally is a student-focused event but is free and open to the entire public. The men’s and women’s basketball teams will both be introduced and then available for autographs, and the entertainment includes the Rebel Girls, the UNLV band and live music from local artists. There will also prize giveaways and raffles, as well as food and drink available.

The men’s team hosts its first exhibition game on Nov. 1 against Dakota Wesleyan and the regular season begins on Nov. 11 against South Alabama. The women’s team also opens the regular season on Nov. 11 at home against Concordia (Calif.).

Taylor Bern can be reached at 948-7844 or taylor.bern@lasvegassun.com. Follow Taylor on Twitter at twitter.com/taylorbern.