Warner Bros. promises previously unreleased Prince music

The Rio

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Warner Bros. Records says it is about to unveil two projects by the late megastar Prince that include previously unreleased material.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the albums will be the first official Prince releases since he died April 21 of an accidental drug overdose.

"Prince 4Ever" is a 40-song compilation of his biggest hits from his Warner Bros. days along with two previously unreleased songs: "Batdance" and "Moonbeam Levels." It's due in stores Nov. 22 and will feature a booklet with new Prince photos shot by photographer Herb Ritts.

Warner Bros. also says the "Purple Rain" deluxe reissue will come early next year. It will feature a second album of unreleased songs.

Prince and Warner Bros. parted ways in 1996.