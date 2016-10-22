Liberty defender coming into his own, helps Pats handle Silverado

Defensive back Davion Ware spends practices with the Liberty High football team chasing the Patriots college-caliber wide receivers around the field.

It’s helped the junior Ware become a contributor in the perennial power Patriots secondary.

Ware had a pair of interceptions Friday night in Liberty’s 58-13 victory against visiting Silverado, leading the Patriots' defensive effort that included two interception returns for a touchdown and a kickoff return for another score.

“It’s just confidence,” Ware said. “You have to play with confidence on defense and believe nobody can go against you.”

Ware, who also plays point guard on the Liberty basketball team, came into the program as a quarterback. But with top 2018 prospect Kenyon Oblad leading the Patriots' passing attack, Ware has thrived in a move to the secondary. His two interceptions equaled Liberty's team total in seven games entering Friday.

“I am so proud of where Davion has come from and how much he has improved this year,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said. “This offseason he dedicated himself to learning how to play defense. He gets better and better every day.”

Liberty’s defense wasted little time changing the complexity of the game, helping the Patriots lead 21-0 just four minutes into play.

On Silverado’s initial possession, sophomore Allan Mwata stepped in front of a pass near the endzone and returned it for a touchdown just 20 seconds into the game.

After Liberty forced Silverado to punt, Oblad connected on a 30-yard scoring strike to Ethan Dedeaux for a two-touchdown lead. Fifteen seconds later, after Liberty recovered an onside kick, Oblad connected with Darion Acohido for a 21-0 lead.

Then, to Silverado’s credit, its defense also enjoyed some good play. It kept Liberty off the scoreboard until late in the first half, nearly 17 minutes of game time, thanks to getting pressure on the quarterback.

Obald passed for 271 yards and three touchdowns, but spent a good portion of the night avoiding Silverado’s pass rush.

“Silverado’s defense is good,” Muraco said. “They have athletic defensive linemen and their linebackers are tough. They put a lot of pressure on us.”

Kishon Pitts and Danner Dunston added rushing touchdowns for the Patriots, and Octavion Bell had a late interception return for a score.

Dedeaux and Acohido, two-thirds of Liberty’s talented wide receiver trio, each had more than 100 yards receiving. Come Monday, they’ll be back at practice giving Ware and the others a challenge.

“They are great receivers. Every day it’s one-on-one against those guys,” Ware said. “They are making me better.”

