Man found dead after shooting near Strip parking garage

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man near the Las Vegas Strip.

Authorities say the incident happened late Friday night near an employee parking garage at Caesars Palace.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and witnesses say a shooting suspect was spotted running into the garage.

Officers found a male victim dead at the scene.

They were able to apprehend the suspect inside the garage without incidents.

Police say it is still early in the investigation and it's not clear if the suspect and the victim were known to each other.