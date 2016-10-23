Casino promotions: Oct. 23-29

GOLD COAST

Lucky Sunday table drawings

Date: Oct. 23

Time: Hourly from 7 to 10 p.m.

Information: Win $500 in drawing for table games players.

• • •

PLAZA

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

• • •

MAIN STREET STATION

Point multipliers

Date: Oct. 31

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on slots, and 7x points on video poker. Must live in “890” or “891” ZIP code to receive bonus multipliers.

• • •

CLUB FORTUNE CASINO

Monster Moolah prize wheel

Date: Saturdays in October

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Information: Two players every half hour will have chance to spin wheel.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Saturdays in October

Information: Receive 2x points on video poker and 5x points on reels.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it doesn’t hit.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Life’s a Beach slot tournament

Date: Oct. 28-30

Information: Grand prize is a trip for two to Hawaii or $7,500 cash/$2,500 slot play. Visit the players’ club for details about entering.

• • •

Audi drawing

Date: Through Dec. 29

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6 or 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.

• • •

Pick Your Poison

Date: Wednesdays in October

Information: Receive one bottle of wine for every 250 base points earned.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in October

Information: Receive one gift for every 750 base points earned. On Oct. 27, the gift is a deluxe wine opener.

• • •

Pick a Pair of Pumpkins

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October

Time: Hourly from 7 p.m. to midnight

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 25 base points. One player will be selected each drawing. Must be present to win. Win up to $500 in play.

• • •

Grand Seniors

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Receive 5x points all day. Monthly 50,000-point drawing.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

Project Pink

Date: October

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho

Information: Restaurants, bars, bingo rooms, spas and salons, bowling centers, and designated blackjack and poker tables throughout Station Casinos’ properties will donate a portion of their proceeds and gaming winnings to the Susan G. Komen of Southern Nevada and the American Cancer Society.

• • •

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

• • •

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.

• • •

TEXAS STATION

Slot tournament

Date: Sundays in October

Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Win a share of $2,500 each week. The first entry is free with a loyalty card. Up to four more entries may be earned per tournament day.

• • •

Sweet Treat giveaway

Date: Tuesdays in October

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points and receive a gift. Earn 200 additional points and receive another. On Oct. 25, guests can receive a Nothing Bundt Cake bundtlet.

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

October gift giveaway

Date: Select dates in October

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 150 points and receive a free gift. Earn 300 additional points and receive another. Keep the points. On Oct. 27, the choice is Bay Bridge Pinot Grigio or Bay Bridge Moscato. Plus, earn 300 points and get a bottle of Malibu rum. Maximum of two gifts per day.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Progressive point multiplier

Date: Mondays in October

Information: Earn 100 base points every Monday to qualify. Multiplier gets higher each Monday. Top multiplier is 15x points.

• • •

Money Booth Madness

Date: Tuesdays in October

Information: Earn one drawing ticket for every 100 base points. One player chosen every 10 minutes.

• • •

Nifty 50 slot tournament

Date: Wednesdays in October

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Top prize is $1,000 in play.

• • •

Football Party

Date: Thursdays in October

Information: Every quarter, five players will spin the prize wheel. Bonus drawing for every touchdown.

• • •

100x multiplier drawing

Date: Fridays in October

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: One entry for every 100 base points earned. Fifty winners at each drawing. Win up to 100x points.

• • •

Monster Madness drawing

Date: Oct. 29-30

Time: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Information: Collect drawing tickets beginning Oct. 28. Earn one entry for every 50 base points earned. Top prize is $1,000 in play.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES

Pumpkin Patch Pick drawings

Date: Oct. 30

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $10,000. Earn entries through play. There will be 10 guaranteed winners at each property.

• • •

Pumpkin Patch Pick kiosk game

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Information: Earn five points to play. Win points, slot play, dining offers and more.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

75th anniversary $75,000 drawing

Date: Thursdays through October

Time: Drawing at 7 p.m.

Information: One winner will receive 500,000 points; two will receive 250,000 points; five will receive 100,000 points; and 10 will receive 50,000 points. Players will earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week; earn 3x entries on Thursdays. El Cortez will hold have a 3,750,000 bonus drawing on Nov. 3 in which one winner will receive 1 million points; one winner will receive 500,000 points; four winners will receive 250,000 points; five winners will receive 100,000 points; and 15 winners will receive 50,000 points.

• • •

ORLEANS

Inventory blowout

Date: Oct. 27-28

Information: Earn 50 points to be eligible for a gift.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Thursdays in October

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels.

• • •

SUNCOAST

$24,000 Pick & Match

Date: Thursdays through Oct. 27

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 5x entries on Tuesday. Ten players will win $100 in slot dollars while the other 10 will play for cash prizes.

• • •

SAM’S TOWN

$5,000 Buffalo Point Challenge

Date: Sundays in October

Time: 3 a.m.-11:59 p.m.

Information: Finish in the top 10 in points while playing Buffalo slots to win $100 in slot dollars.

• • •

ELDORADO

Fridays Wheel Frenzy

Date: Fridays

Time: Hourly, 4:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.

• • •

Mondays Hit & Spin on Reels

Date: Mondays in October

Information: Players who hit at least a $50 bonus on reels with a max bet can spin the prize wheel for the chance to win an additional $100.

• • •

Fall into Hot Seat of Cash

Date: Saturdays in October

Time: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Information: One $25 cash winner every 30 minutes.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in October

Information: Earn 20x points on reels and 7x points on video poker.

• • •

STRATOSPHERE

Holiday Cash

Date: Nov. 1-Dec. 23

Information: Receive $50 for every 10,000 base points earned. Valid up to $500.

• • •

WESTGATE

$30,000 Pumpkin Palooza Giveaway

Date: Through Oct. 27

Information: Earn a scratch card for every 250 slot points and win up to $1,000.

• • •

CALIFORNIA and MAIN STREET STATION

Point multipliers

Date: Oct. 31

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on slots and 7x points on video poker. Must live in “890” or “891” ZIP code to receive bonus multipliers.

• • •

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S

$15,000 Haunted House of Cash drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Win up to $15,000.

• • •

Table Games Cash Grab drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Information: Drawings every half-hour. Win up to $500.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in October

Information: Earn 300 base points on giveaway days to be eligible. Receive a bottle of Patrón Dark Cocoa on Oct. 26 at the Decatur location and a five-piece bamboo utensil set on Oct. 26 at the Boulder location.

• • •

Free Play Frenzy

Date: Saturdays

Information: Invited guests get one card grab. Earn additional chances for 500 base points.

• • •

FIESTA RANCHO

Witch’s Brew gift giveaways

Date: Thursdays in October

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points and get one gift. Earn 300 additional points and receive another. Keep the points. On Oct. 27, the gift is Malibu rum. Maximum of two gifts per day.

• • •

WILDFIRE

Gift giveaway

Date: Throughout October

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 500 same-day points on Oct. 26 to receive a mystery gift. Earn 2,000 points to receive your choice of Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey, Cazadores Tequila Reposado or Grey Goose Vodka on Oct. 29.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

ALIANTE

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in October

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 10x on reels.

• • •

Thirteen Days at Aliante Manor kiosk game

Date: October

Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet for a swipe each day. Win up to $10,000.

• • •

$300,000 Aliante Manor Drawings

Date: Saturdays in October

Time: 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Information: Fifteen names will be picked at both drawings. Win up to $2,000.

• • •

Aliante Game Night drawings

Date: Fridays in October

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000 in cash by playing a live stage game.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

2016 Holiday Cash Back

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Redeem $25 cash back for every 15,000 slot points earned. Earn points through Dec. 11 and redeem those points Dec. 1-11.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in October

Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.

• • •

Parini Classic Casserole Set

Date: Thursdays or Fridays in October

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.

• • •

$100,000 Fall into Cash

Date: Saturdays in October

Information: Ten winners will be selected and a top prize of $5,000 cash guaranteed every week. To participate, earn 100 slot points to gain five drawing entries or 100 video poker points to gain one drawing entry. Additionally, guests with an average bet of $15 for one hour on a table games will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned Monday through Wednesday.

• • •

$10,000 weekly baccarat drawing

Date: Friday nights in October

Time: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Information: Two winners will be drawn to spin a wheel for a chance to win up to $1,000 in promotional chips. To participate, baccarat players must be dealt a winning natural 8 or 9 to earn one drawing entry and pai gow players must have three-of-a-kind or better to gain one drawing entry. Entries reset weekly.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

$100,000 Hallo Spin Hallo Win

Date: Through Oct. 28

Information: Drawings are each Friday. Earn 10x entries on Monday, other bonus entries based on card tier.

• • •

Bonus play

Date: Sundays through Tuesdays in October

Information: Receive $5 in play for 250 base slot points or $25 table theoretical bet.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29

Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers

Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28

Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.

• • •

$25,00 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Pick Your Spooktacular Prize

Date: Oct. 31

Time: Every half-hour, 1-7 p.m.

Information: One player will be chosen to pick a prize worth up to $100.

• • •

Hot Cash Hot Seat giveaway

Date: Sundays in October

Time: Hourly, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: One player will win $50. Plus, get $10 in play for every 500 points earned (up to $30 each Sunday).

• • •

Take It or Trade It

Date: Saturdays

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

$600,000 Monster Money Madness

Date: October

Information: Players with loyalty cards have the opportunity to win a cash progressive bonus while playing slot machines. The Super Progressive bonus must hit by $25,000. When it is awarded, all active carded slot players will have $25 in play automatically downloaded to their account. Once the bonus is hit, the progressive bonus will reset at $10,000. There also will be a free play progressive bonus that will start at $1,000 and must hit by $2,500. This bonus also will restart immediately after hitting and will hit on average three times per day. There are no specific hand or reel combinations necessary to win the progressive bonus. All free play is valid for seven days.

• • •

October baseball playoff jersey giveaway

Date: Tuesdays in October

Time: 3-9 p.m.

Information: Every hour, one poker player will be randomly selected to win a professional baseball team jersey.

• • •

Professional Football Team Jersey drawing

Date: Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: One poker player will be randomly selected to win a professional football jersey.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Oct. 31

Information: Receive 2x points on video poker. Players who earn 1,000 base points in video poker play will earn $6. Receive 5x points on slots and video reels machines. Players who earn 1,000 base points in reel play will receive $15. Receive 10x points on penny reels. Players who earn 1,000 base points in penny reel play will receive $30.