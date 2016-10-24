1 dead after crash that snarls busy I-15 in Las Vegas

One person is dead after a crash that snarled rush-hour traffic near the busy Spaghetti Bowl freeway interchange in Las Vegas, where a diesel spill from a separate crash prompted a road closure.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said rain and a jackknifed tractor-trailer contributed to the messy morning commute.

The 80-year-old man who died may have suffered a medical episode before his pickup truck struck a disabled vehicle about 6:15 a.m. Monday on southbound Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard, Stuenkel said.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The tractor-trailer jackknifed in the rain a little after 5:15 a.m., spilling diesel and prompting the closure of northbound I-15 at the Spaghetti Bowl.

Traffic was diverted to U.S. 95 for several hours while crews cleaned the fuel spill, Stuenkel said.

At least three people were injured in yet another crash, this one involving a school bus and two other vehicles in the southwest valley, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened about 7:20 a.m. near Torrey Pines Drive and Tropicana Avenue, Officer Laura Meltzer said. There were no children on the bus, she said.

Two people were taken to Spring Valley Hospital, and one person was transported to University Medical Center. Information on their conditions was not available, Meltzer said.