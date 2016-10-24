Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Circus Circus

A pedestrian was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle this morning on the Las Vegas Strip in front of Circus Circus, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, Officer Laura Meltzer said. The man was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, she said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard in the area have been shut down.