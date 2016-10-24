Thunderstorms making their way across the valley

Thunderstorms are rolling across the Las Vegas Valley and are expected to hang around through this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A total of .11 inches of rain was recorded at McCarran International Airport as of about 1:30 p.m., meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Although there may be peaks of heavy showers throughout the valley, flooding shouldn’t be concern, Gorelow said.

The rain is expected to taper of by sunset, but there is a 30 percent chance of rain Friday afternoon, he said.

Today’s high is expected to be 70 degrees, Gorelow said. The high for Tuesday is expected to reach 80s, with a low in the lower 60s.