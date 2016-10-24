0 Comments

UNLV’s athletic director gets six-month extension

UNLV Athletics Director Tina Kunzer-Murphy will be in her position through June 30, 2017, and then likely transition into another job at the university, according to multiple sources.

Kunzer-Murphy met with members of the UNLV Athletics staff this morning and told them she would be extended past her original contract and would serve until the end of the fiscal year, which restarts in July. Kunzer-Murphy’s three-year contract was set to end on Dec. 31.

Kunzer-Murphy’s contract paid her $240,000 annually plus bonuses. It is not yet clear if the compensation will remain the same for her six-month extension.

A former UNLV player, coach and administrator, Kunzer-Murphy first became the interim AD on July 1, 2013, after Jim Livengood’s departure. Prior to that, she worked for six months in the UNLV Alumni Association, where she spearheaded a project to build a statue of former basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. From 2000 to 2012, Kunzer-Murphy was the executive director of the Las Vegas Bowl.

When reached for comment by the Sun, Kunzer-Murphy said an official announcement would be coming later today. Check back for updates.

Taylor Bern can be reached at 948-7844 or taylor.bern@lasvegassun.com. Follow Taylor on Twitter at twitter.com/taylorbern.

